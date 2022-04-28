Ads for Jobs in NYC Will Be Required To Post Salary

Ads for Jobs in NYC , Will Be Required To Post Salary .

NYC lawmakers voted for the inclusion of salary information in job postings nearly four months ago.

However, due to employer concerns, lawmakers will likely postpone the requirement.

"Pay transparency" has become a hot-button issue around the nation, with NYC being one of the first major U.S. cities to vote to implement the policy.

Advocates for workers acknowledge the complexity of the issue.

I believe I deserve to know how much I can make as a waitress, Elizabeth Stone, Advocate For Restaurant Workers, via AP.

You’re put in a really challenging position of not wanting to upset your employer and not wanting to scare away an opportunity, , Elizabeth Stone, Advocate For Restaurant Workers, via AP.

... but also wanting to fight for what you know is what you deserve, Elizabeth Stone, Advocate For Restaurant Workers, via AP.

Part of the issue has to do with pay inequality between genders.

.

According to federal data, in 2021, women who worked full-time made 83 percent of what men made.

.

Those who resist pay transparency say that it stigmatizes small businesses, which often incentivize job seekers in other ways.

To publicly put salaries of small, minority-and-women-owned businesses gives a stigma that we are not competitive, Amelia Adams, Political Consultant, via AP.

If you think people are going to pass you by, there are lots of different things to have in place to be a successful nonprofit where, in turn, you can pay people equitably, Yolanda F.

Johnson, Nonprofit Organization Consultant, via AP.

Others say that salary transparency is a good start, but it must not be thought of as a complete solution to gender equity in the workforce.

Moving towards gender parity, in terms of the workplace, is a really important goal.

I worry that focusing on salary misses a larger point, Sian Beilock, President Barnard College, via AP