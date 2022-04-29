Sebastian Gorka LIVE: Biden's new Ministry of Truth
Sebastian, back in-studio, reacts to the Biden DHS&apos;s dystopian new &quot;disinformation governance board,&quot; with special guests Agnes Gibboney, Colin Wright, Boris Epshteyn, Jim Carafano, Justin Moon, and Chris &quot;Mr. Reagan&quot; Kohls.