PM: Politicians should not focus on other politicians

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggest that politicians should not "focus" on other politicians in a bid to avoid questions over whether his party are "mischief-making" by drawing attention to a takeaway curry Keir Starmer had during lockdown.

On a visit to Hartlepool nuclear power station the prime minister stresses that his party are focused on "levelling up".

Report by Edwardst.

