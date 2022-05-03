Govt urge police to look at Starmer lockdown drink again

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan "hopes" Durham Police will look again at potential lockdown breaches by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, in light of "new information", so they can help maintain "confidence" in the police.

She says you would "expect" all police forces' interpretation of the law to be "similar" and that they need to reach a conclusion that all can feel "comfortable" with.

Report by Edwardst.

