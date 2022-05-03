‘Star Wars’ Items Return to ‘Fortnite’ for May the 4th

Polygon reports previously-available 'Star Wars' items have returned to 'Fortnite' and will be available until May 17.

Four lightsabers, green, red, purple and blue, can be found in the game.

They represent the lightsabers belonging to Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively.

Gamers will also have access to the E-11 Blaster Rifle.

Polygon reports that every 'Star Wars' weapon can be used like a regular 'Fortnite' weapon.

'Star Wars' outfits that will be available include Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn.

Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Krrsantan.

Zorii Bliss, an Imperial Stormtrooper and a Sith Trooper.

New quests related to the galactic franchise will be active until May 15.

Gamers who complete five of those quests will earn an Empire Banner