RBI raises repo rate to 4.40% in a surprise move; first since May 2020 | Inflation | Oneindia News

In a surprise move today, the RBI increased its repurchase rate to 4.40%, from the record low of 4%.

In an online briefing, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that constant inflation pressures are becoming more acute.

