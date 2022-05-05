SCOTUS IN CRISIS, ROE V. WADE LEAK WILL KILL EVERY WOMAN IN THE WORLD | HPH #124

Siraj and Jay discuss the latest news of the week, including the Roe v.

Wade leak from the Supreme Court that will literally kill every single woman in the history of the world.

Additionally, the two will discuss Biden's Disinformation Board, Dave Chappelle getting tackled by an audience member who rushed the stage, the superspreader event at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, AND the CDC tracking millions of phones during COVID lockdowns.

It's everything that makes you want to drink on Habibi Power Hour.