IMD Declares Arrival Of Monsoon In Mumbai, Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm | Oneindia News *News

IMD Declares Arrival Of Monsoon In Mumbai, Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm | Oneindia News

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday announced that the South-West monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, like most parts of Konkan, including Mumbai and some parts of Central Maharashtra as well as Karnataka.

The department further predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai.

