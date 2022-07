The Bipartisan DC Gun Grab Is Coming | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 06.13.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with new insight and analysis on the state of your Second Amendment and the right to keep & bear arms in light of a new agreement reached in the Senate, with the help of 10 "Republicans," which aims to limit those inalienable rights.

In the Second Hour, Blake Masters—the Trump-Endorsed candidate for the US Senate in Arizona joins the show to talk about his race and much more.