CERN's Latest LHC Experiment Aimed at Explaining the Mystery of Dark Matter

NBC reports that the world's largest particle accelerator is scheduled to begin a new phase of operations in just a few weeks.

The Large Hadron Collider is a vast ring of tunnels and detector caverns deep underground that spans over 5 miles across and 16 miles around.

The LHC uses powerful magnets to accelerate beams of protons and atomic nuclei around this massive underground ring.

The accelerator then brings them together causing a series of high-energy collisions at near the speed of light.

CERN, the international organization that runs the LHC, has been upgrading the accelerator for the past three years.

The upgraded facility is designed to achieve a higher energy output and has advanced detection equipment capable of better examining the chaotic explosions.

Scientists hope the upgraded experiment will shed light on the invisible particles that make up dark matter and help scientists explain our physical reality.

NBC reports that the LHC is currently being tested at low-power, and the first collisions of the accelerator's third phase operation will begin on July 5.

The reopening comes one day after the 10th anniversary of the LHC's greatest achievement: the discovery of the Higgs boson on July 4 of 2012.

