Mayerling is a 1968 romantic tragedy film starring Omar Sharif, Catherine Deneuve, James Mason, Ava Gardner, Geneviève Page, James Robertson Justice and Andréa Parisy.

It was written and directed by Terence Young.

The film was made by Les Films Corona and Winchester and distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.