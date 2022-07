Prizefighter Movie

Prizefighter Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: At the turn of the 19th century, Pugilism was the sport of kings and a gifted young boxer fought his way to becoming champion of England.

Directed by Daniel Graham starring Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Russell Crowe, Marton Csokas, Jodhi May, Steven Berkoff, Lucy Martin, Julian Glover, Will Dent release date July 22, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)