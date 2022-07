'Sea of baggage' piles up at London airport after technical malfunction

A 'carpet of luggage' was seen piled up at London's Heathrow Airport on Friday after a technical malfunction that caused travel chaos.

Some passengers had to fly without their luggage and were told they may not be reunited with their bags for days.

The malfunction led to many flight delays and cancellations throughout the weekend, with more cancellations announced on Monday.