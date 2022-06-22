Heathrow Airport Has Massive Luggage Pileup

Good luck finding your checked bag in THIS mess: A technical malfunction and staff shortages at London's Heathrow Airport caused a massive luggage pileup over the weekend of June 17-19.

A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed the technical issues have since been resolved, but on June 20 the airport reportedly asked airlines to cut 10% of their flights at Heathrow to account for baggage handler shortages.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more updates on travel & tourism, subscribe to NowThis News.

#heathrow #travel #airport #Politics #News #NowThis