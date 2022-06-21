Rob Gronkowski Announces NFL Retirement

Gronkowski, who retired before the 2019 season and returned to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, has decided to walk away from the game once more.

The 33-year-old tight end made the announcement on June 21 via Instagram.

I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well.

From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.

Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do.

NBC Sports reports that although the Buccaneers were optimistic that Gronk would return.

They drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

NBC Sports reports that during his career, Gronk had 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

