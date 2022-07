IBYA, WHAT'S IN THE NEWS-EP019

I bet you're asking, what's in the news?

Well, we watch the news so you don't have to.

In this live episode, we discuss Kansas dead cows, Ashley Biden, NIH royalty payments, and much more.

Our new Law Topics segment includes, Brooks v Depp, Pitt v Jolie, R.

Kelly, Kevin Spacey, and the Government v Bannon and Navarro.

Please join us!

Thanks!