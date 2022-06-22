Lamborghini celebrates Goodwood Festival of Speed with the Duke of Richmond

As Automobili Lamborghini heads to the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23 to 26 June, the Duke of Richmond takes time to drive the Lamborghini Huracán EVO and give his insight into the importance of the Italian super sports marque at the UK’s foremost motoring event.

The Duke describes the impact of seeing a Lamborghini, like a great piece of art.

He remembers spotting his first green Miura as a teenager and talks about the emotion of a Lamborghini engine’s musical score playing out behind the driver’s head.

As Lamborghini, other manufacturers, race teams, drivers, partners and visitors gear up for this year’s event, the Duke reminisces over his childhood memories of Goodwood motor circuit and how he started the infamous hill climb that is such an intrinsic part of Festival of Speed.

Heading towards its 30th anniversary next year – as Lamborghini gears up for its 60th – the Duke of Richmond acknowledges that there are some brands that are integral to Goodwood Festival of Speed: Lamborghini is one.