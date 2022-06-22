Duchess of Cambridge Says She's 'in Good Hands' With Prince William

Duchess of Cambridge Says She's 'in Good Hands' With Prince William The Duchess of Cambridge said she was “in good hands” with Prince William while greeting visitors at Cardiff Castle, Wales, on June 4 during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Footage recorded by @hellen3030 shows the Duchess of Cambridge greeting visitors at Cardiff Castle on June 4.

One person in the crowd can be heard telling the duchess: “You’re going to be a brilliant princess of Wales.” Kate Middleton replied: “That’s very kind.

I’m in good hands” and gestured to her husband, Prince William.

Credit: @hellen3030 via Storyful