Minister announces plan to use agency staff during strikes

Kwasi Kwarteng announces plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.

The business secretary insists that employers would “still have to maintain the highest health and safety standards” amid fears that the plan could lead to accidents.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn