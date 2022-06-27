Striking barristers picket outside the Old Bailey

Striking barristers, wearing wigs and gowns are picketing outside the Central Criminal Court today in the City of London.

Barristers in England and Wales have begun strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, Chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Jo Sidhu says young barristers "are leaving in their droves" as some are paid "below minimum wage".

Report by Blairm.

