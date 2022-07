This Poll Is Not Good For Dems

Former President Donald Trump has a greater favorability than President Joe Biden, according to Wednesday’s Politico/Morning Consult poll.

While more voters defined themselves as Democrats by three percentage points (24-21 percent), the poll revealed Trump has a greater favorability rating among voters than Biden.

Trump holds 42 percent favorability, while the current president has sunk to 41 percent, down more than six points since last year.