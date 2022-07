The Bear on Hulu with Jeremy Allen White | Official "Reviews" Trailer

Watch the official "Reviews" trailer for the FX comedy-drama series The Bear Season 1, directed by Christopher Storer.

It stars Jeremy Allen White, Chris Witaske, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas.

The Bear Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu!