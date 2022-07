Roe V. Wade Decision | Storyful Explains

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v.

Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, a decision that will dramatically change life for millions of women in America.

Justice Clarence Thomas urged the court to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalizing gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.

What now?

Storyful’s explainer breaks down the story into bite-size pieces.

Reporting by Angelina Fay.