Stranger Things Cast Take a Friendship Test

The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things test their friendship!

Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Maya Hawke, and Noah Schnapp describe each other using emojis, do trust falls together, share their pet peeves and more.

Volume 1 & Volume 2 of Season Four of Stranger Things are currently available and streaming on Netflix.

Director: Nurys Castillo Associate Producer: Alejandra Parisi Post Leads: Arielle Neblett and Natalie Campbell Director of Photography: Eric Brouse AD: Scott Perlman Audio: Rebecca O'Neill Cam Op: Jack Belisle Gaffer: Niklas Moller Production Assistant: Rafael Vasquez Production Manager: Marilee Hodge Editor: Lucy Nebeker Post Production Supervisor: Christian Olguin Talent: Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and Maya Hawke