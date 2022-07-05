Joey Chestnut Finishes 63 Hot Dogs to Win 15th Nathan’s Title
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, but not before taking down an unexpected obstacle mid-contest in the form of a stage-crashing protestor.