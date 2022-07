PM insists people don't want an election now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells the Liaison Committee that the public don't want an election now or in the immediate future.

This comes after Angus MacNeil said Johnson is a "trendsetter" when it comes to handing in resignations.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn