5 Facts About Fried Chicken (National Fried Chicken Day)

5 Facts , About Fried Chicken.
July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day!.
Did you know these mouth-watering facts?
.
1.
, Nashville-Hot Chicken could be the unhealthiest .
This spicy dish is covered in chile-infused oil right after frying, boosting its calorie count.
.
2.
, The pressure fryer was KFC's secret to success .
KFC founder Colonel Sanders wanted to fry his chicken fast and converted one of the first commercial pressure cookers into a pressure fryer.
.
3.
, Fried Chicken was a Scottish invention .
While the rest of the world was baking or boiling their chicken, the Scottish were the first to fry chicken in fat.
.
4.
, There are numerous ways to fry chicken.
Fried chicken is a global delight and many countries have their own variations.
.
5.
, There's a secret to "craggy" crust.
Want that perfect crunchy skin?
Mix a couple spoonfuls of buttermilk into the dry breading mix.