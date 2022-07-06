5 Facts About Fried Chicken (National Fried Chicken Day)

July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day!.

Did you know these mouth-watering facts?

1.

, Nashville-Hot Chicken could be the unhealthiest .

This spicy dish is covered in chile-infused oil right after frying, boosting its calorie count.

2.

, The pressure fryer was KFC's secret to success .

KFC founder Colonel Sanders wanted to fry his chicken fast and converted one of the first commercial pressure cookers into a pressure fryer.

3.

, Fried Chicken was a Scottish invention .

While the rest of the world was baking or boiling their chicken, the Scottish were the first to fry chicken in fat.

4.

, There are numerous ways to fry chicken.

Fried chicken is a global delight and many countries have their own variations.

5.

, There's a secret to "craggy" crust.

Want that perfect crunchy skin?

Mix a couple spoonfuls of buttermilk into the dry breading mix.