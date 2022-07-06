Large Hadron Collider Discovers 3 New Kinds of Particles

'Vice' reports that the Large Hadron Collider "beauty experiment" is meant to investigate the nature of the reality we inhabit.

The "beauty experiment," otherwise known as LHCb, focuses on the search for subatomic particles known as quarks.

Quarks can be divided into several varieties: up, down, charm, strange, top, bottom and antiquark.

According to an announcement by CERN, scientists working on the project have discovered three never-seen-before particles.

The latest discovery includes a new pentaquark and the first-ever pair of tetraquarks.

The first new particle, a pentaquark, was discovered in the decay of a B meson.

According to 'Vice,' the second and third particles discovered were a "doubly electrically charged tetraquark" and its neutral pair.

We’re witnessing a period of discovery similar to the 1950s, when a ‘particle zoo’ of hadrons started being discovered and ultimately led to the quark model of conventional hadrons in the 1960s.

We’re creating ‘particle zoo 2.0.’, Niels Tuning, LHCb physics coordinator, via 'Vice'.

Scientists involved with the project say the discovery is another step toward understanding the mysterious universe we exist within.

Finding new kinds of tetraquarks and pentaquarks and measuring their properties will help theorists develop a unified model of exotic hadrons, the exact nature of which is largely unknown, Chris Parkes, LHCb spokesperson, via 'Vice'.

