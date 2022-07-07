Yellowstone National Park Bison Gores Man

(warning: distressing) A Colorado man was gored by a bison near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on June 27.

He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

This is the second incident in a month of a visitor getting too close to a bison and the animal goring the person, according to a press release.

Park officials urge all visitors to remain at least 25 feet away from large animals, like bison and moose, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more U.S. news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#yellowstone #bison #animalattack #Politics #News #NowThis