Guidestones Destroyed as Man Plays God with CERN

LIVE AT 2 PM ET: This week, CERN fired up again with the goal of piercing the veil into other dimensions and summoning who knows what back into ours.

Could this be why, the very next day, the Georgia Guidestones—a monument detailing a diabolical agenda to reduce Earth’s population to 500 million people—was reduced to rubble?

Was it God’s wrath?

Were they burying the evidence?

Or was it just another bizarre ritual?

What’s behind these two events, and what do they show us about the sinister beliefs of those who rule our world?

Join me live today for a mind-blowing interview with my very good friend and incredible researcher, Rob Counts from Edge of Wonder.

You won’t want to miss this show!