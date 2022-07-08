THE WOMAN KING Movie

THE WOMAN KING Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE WOMAN KING is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Inspired by true events, THE WOMAN KING follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Some things are worth fighting for... directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega release date September 16, 2022 (in theaters)