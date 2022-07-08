David Beckham With Maserati At Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2022

Maserati’s Grecale SUV is making its UK dynamic debut at Goodwood’s 28th Festival of Speed, taking on the famous hill climb in the First Glance Run.

During the renowned four-day event – taking place at Goodwood, West Sussex from 23 to 26 June – the Maserati Grecale is being put to the test on the 1.16-mile course.

The Trident brand's special guest was David Beckham, Maserati’s Global Brand Ambassador.

An icon of world sport, philanthropist, businessman and style pioneer, he arrived at this major event aboard a Grecale, in its Trofeo version.

As part of a partnership established in 2021, Maserati and Beckham are fired up by the same passion; they share the same admiration for technological innovations and for the best of Made in Italy design.