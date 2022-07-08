Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid $12 Million in Hush Money to 4 Women

'The Wall Street Journal' reports that the former WWE chief executive paid the women to cover up "allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity." .

All four women reportedly signed agreements that "prohibit them from discussing potential legal claims against or their relationships with the 76-year-old executive.".

According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' the money was paid out over the course of 16 years.

One of the women is involved in the investigation that was announced by the company's board last month.

In that instance, McMahon allegedly paid the woman he was having an affair with $3 million.

CNN reports McMahon has stepped back from his role and agreed to cooperate amid the investigation.

I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation.

, Vince McMahon, via statement.

I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are, Vince McMahon, via statement.

However, McMahon has continued to appear during WWE matches and provide creative input.

His daughter, Stephanie, is currently serving as interim CEO and chairwoman