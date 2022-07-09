Victims' remains arrive at Srebrenica memorial site

Fifty bodies of Bosnians killed in the Srebrenica genocide in 1995 arrived at the Potocari memorial centre where they will be finally laid to rest on the 27th anniversary of the Europe's worst massacre since the World War II.
Fifty bodies of Bosnians killed in the Srebrenica genocide in 1995 arrived at the Potocari memorial centre where they will be finally laid to rest on the 27th anniversary of the Europe's worst massacre since the World War II.
Fifty bodies of Bosnians killed in the Srebrenica genocide in 1995 arrived at the Potocari memorial centre where they will be..