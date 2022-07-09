IND vs ENG: 2nd T20 Krishnamachari Srikkanth's opinion on match | Oneindia News

Exclusive Krishnamachari Srikkanth World Cup Wnner Team Member Opinion on IND vs ENG..The Second T20 match between India and England is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in England on July 7.

#INDvsENG #2ndT20 #KrishnamachariSrikkanth