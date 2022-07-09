Biden CANCELS 4th of July around US; 'Proud Boys' DISRUPT groomer all-ages drag show; STERILIZATION

Also in the news this morning, Saturday, July 02, 2022: Scottish Government to Workers: Biological sex REINFORCES 'white supremacy', IS FALSE; Biden CANCELS, RESCHEDULES 4th of July Mount Rushmore Fireworks shows and around the Country; 'Proud Boys' PEPPER SPRAYED while DISRUPTING groom all-ages drag show; The Left STERILIZES themselves in response to Roe v Wade overturning for 'woman's rights'; Biden BLOCKS offshore drilling to LIMIT US oil production for far-Left LUNATIC climate change hoax; Germany IMPORTS energy crisis, SELLS OUT of dry firewood after Putin gas pipeline SOURS; Advanced Chinese Destroyer CIRCLES Islands, Japan BOOSTS surveillance; Biden Admin COMPLETELY ABSENT from Southern Border Crisis: Texas Democrat Sheriff; Russian Nazis DESTROY Luhansk, Lysychansk, the last Strong in Kyiv stronghold in Eastern Ukraine; Illegal migrant boat crossings HITS RECORD MONTHLY total for 2022; and more RSS indie news and political commentary.