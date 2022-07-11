Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged with fraud following a "complex criminal investigation" from HMRC over £400 million worth of overseas assets.
Ex-Formula One chief executive and billionaire tycoon Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud for allegedly failing to..
The charge against the 91-year-old was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service on Monday following an investigation by HMRC.