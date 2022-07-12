Some of the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day is here!
Some of the best deals during the July 12th and 13th event include vacuum cleaners, baby and kid deals, health and fitness deals and home office deals.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Amazon Prime Day is here!
Some of the best deals during the July 12th and 13th event include vacuum cleaners, baby and kid deals, health and fitness deals and home office deals.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Popular air fryers are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022. You can save more than $50 on air fryers, including Instant Pot, Philips,..