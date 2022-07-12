Wimbledon champion Djokovic receives a hero's welcome in hometown Belgrade

Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic welcomed by thousands of fans in native Belgrade, while the star said it is unlikely he will feature in this year's US Open as he continues to refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic welcomed by thousands of fans in native Belgrade, while the star said it is unlikely he will feature in this year's US Open as he continues to refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic welcomed by thousands of fans in native Belgrade, while the star said it is..