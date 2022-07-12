Raiders Live: Derek Carr disrespected in latest ESPN QB rankings?

Raiders rumors today focus on Ndamukong Suh, Derek Carr, Colin Cowherd, ESPN QB Rankings and Las Vegas moving on from Stanford Samuels.

Since the Raiders cut Samuels yesterday, they have 89 players on their roster and Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler could potentially make a move.

Could the Raiders sign a player like Suh, OBJ, Anthony Barr, Julio Jones, Jamie Collins, or Dont’a Hightower?

Plus Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz looks at some players to watch at Raiders training camp on July 18th featuring names like Derek Carr, Dylan Parham, Zamir White, Neil Farrell Jr., Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham.