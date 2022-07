COVID Makes a Midterm Comeback? | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on RAV 07.14.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice, with a prediction about the return of the Chinese Virus, just in time for Midterm Elections, and what Americans need to do to push back.

Also in this program, JD Vance from Ohio and Steve Moore to discuss Inflation, and Jason Miller, CEO of Gettr to talk about Twitter and Big Tech Oligarchy run amok.