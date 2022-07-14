Are We on the Brink of Nuclear War? Or is it a Scare Tactic? (Jeff Nyquist Interview)

LIVE AT 2PM ET: Folks, we've got Putin threatening retaliation against the West, and Henry Kissinger on Fox News warning of a US/NATO counter attack in August.

We've got Russian officials talking nuclear war, and we've got a random public service announcement in New York City instructing folks on how to respond after a nuclear attack.

So, is this threat actually real, and are we truly bracing for a nuclear war right now?

Or is this just another giant scare tactic, just in time for the midterms and the WHOs next plandemic?

And who better to talk about all this with than Jeff Nyquist, an author and geopolitical expert with decades of research into Russia, China, and communism.

Join me live today @ 2pm for another mind blowing conversation.