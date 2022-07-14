Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, , Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, , Dead at 73.

ABC News reports Manhattan paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest on July 14 after 12:30 p.m.

Ivana was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Trump family issued a statement.

Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend, Trump family, via statement.

Ivana Trump was a survivor.

She fled from communism and embraced this country.

She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren, Trump family, via statement.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to issue a statement about his first wife.

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City, Donald Trump, via Truth Social.

She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life, Donald Trump, via Truth Social.

Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her, Donald Trump, via Truth Social.

Ivana and Donald divorced in 1992 after the former president had an affair with Marla Maples, who became his second wife.

In a 2017 interview with ABC News, Ivana said she had forgiven her ex-husband and called him a "loving father.".

