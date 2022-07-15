Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl

'People' reports that actress Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl, Representative for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, via 'People'.

In May, the 'Game of Thrones' actress announced that she and her husband were expecting another child in an interview with 'Elle U.K.'.

The couple married in 2019.

In July of 2020, they welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa.

It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation.

The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.

We're so excited to be expanding the family.

It's the best blessing ever, Sophie Turner, via 'Elle U.K.'

At the 2022 Met Gala, Turner was seen cradling her belly on the red carpet with her husband.

'People' reports that the exciting news comes shortly after Joe's brother, Nick Jonas, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie, via surrogate.

Turner, best known for her role on HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' most recently appeared in 'The Staircase.'.

Jonas most recently released a new song with his group, DNCE, called "Got Me Good.".

