LIVE @ 10 PM EDT: Country Club GOP Shuns America First Candidates Nationwide
LIVE @ 10 PM EDT: Country Club GOP Shuns America First Candidates Nationwide

Swampy, Country Club GOP shuns America First Candidates Nationwide, Opts for Fake MAGA Flood.

America First Not Welcome: Swampy, Country Club GOP shuns America First Candidates Nationwide, Opts for Fake MAGA Flood