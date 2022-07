Resident Evil Season 1 on Netflix | Crazy Zombie Prank

Watch the official "Crazy Zombie Prank" to promote the Netflix zombie horror series Resident Evil Season 1, based on the hit video game series.

It stars Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Paola Nuñez, Turlough Convery, Tetiana Gaidar and Siena Agudong.

Resident Evil Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix!