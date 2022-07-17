Protest Planned For Pope's Visit: Live Breaking News

Pope Francis will receive a warm welcome with an eye opening message from Freedom Protesters when he visits Alberta later this week.

Francis will be visiting several small indigenous communities to apologize for the Canadian Governement's Residential Schools scandal.

Freedom groups say they will taking up positions to make sure the Pope is aware of their human rights conerns and to make him aware of the continued incarceration of Freedom acitists Pat King and Tamara Lich.

Both Lich and King are considered political prisoners.