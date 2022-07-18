Joe Rogan Rips Into This World Leader & Admits He Used to Like Him | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Joe Rogan’s harsh words for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; how even Gavin Newsom appears shocked by talk of a LA mask mandate to handle a rise in COVID cases; Washington D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s appearance on Face the Nation and her having to deal with Biden’s border crisis as illegal immigrants are bused from Texas to her city as illegal immigration hits new records; Joe Biden’s cowardly backtracking on refusing to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia; CNN’s Don Lemon showing why there is a credibility crisis in mainstream media; “The View’s” Sunny Hostin’s condescension to her conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and attacking anyone who is supporting Ron DeSantis by donating to his political campaign; and finally Ron DeSantis’ honest comments about pregnant men that most Democrat voters would probably agree with.