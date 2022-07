How hip-hop can make climate action cool | Samir Ibrahim, MyVerse and Kristen Warren

Music can amplify social issues and inspire people to care about new (and sometimes unexpected) topics.

But can it take something as dire as climate change and make it mainstream?

With artists MyVerse and Kristen Warren as an inspiring opening act, social entrepreneur Samir Ibrahim suggests hip-hop and its stars can help us move from talking about the problem to rapping about (and acting on) solutions.