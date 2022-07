BTS Become Ambassadors, Justin Bieber Is Going Back to Tour, Amber Rose Says She Got Nicki Minaj On 'Monster' & More | Billboard

BTS become ambassadors for the World Expo 2030, Justin Bieber announce he's coming back on tour after he got his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, and Amber Rose says she convinced Kanye to put Nicki Minaj on his 2010 hit 'Monster' and more!